White Cloud applies for tower installations in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Four applications for the installation of 60-foot communication towers will be considered Tuesday by the Spring Creek Association’s Committee of Architecture.

White Cloud Networks NV, in connection with Great Basin Water Co., is seeking to place the towers at 931 Blakeland Drive, 999 Palace Parkway, 211 Holyoke Drive and 615 Eagle Drive.

Also to be discussed Tuesday are rules affecting the use of motorcycles and ATVs on lots of 2 acres or more, and seven property violations.

The violations include roof repairs needed at 904 Spring Valley Parkway, roof and shed repairs needed at 844 Spring Valley Parkway, unlicensed vehicles and storage of tools at 468 Spring Valley Parkway, inoperative or unlicensed vehicles at 873 Black Oak Drive, storage of tools and trash at 682 Bluegrass Drive, inoperative or unlicensed vehicles at 306 Rustic Drive, and storage of tools and trash at 229 Country Club Parkway.

In other business, the committee will discuss and possibly take action on a complaint of animals running at large at 607 Hayland Drive.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at 401 Fairway Blvd.

Comments from the public will be accepted before and after the regular agenda items.

