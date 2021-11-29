Woodcutting project proposed in Jarbidge area to reduce fuels

ELKO – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking comments on a plan to reduce wildfire fuels in the Jarbidge area of northern Elko County.

“The forest has been experiencing declining health associated with insect-damaged and diseased trees, and subalpine fir encroachment in high elevation five-needle pine, aspen, brush, and riparian communities,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “This project will address mortality and outbreaks associated with insects, manage conifer encroachment, reduce the moderate to heavy dead fuels, and reduce wildfire threats and impacts to the Jarbidge wildland-urban interface.”

Commercial woodcutting and firewood cutting are not allowed in Jarbidge Canyon or within West Fork of the Jarbidge River. The proposal would allow cutting by hand and with machine equipment. Cut juniper may be collected through a fuelwood collection program. Slash and uncollected juniper would be piled and burned after the public has had reasonable time to collect it.

Public comments on the Deer Mountain Timber Stand Improvement and Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project will be accepted for 30 days, prior to the development of an Environmental Assessment.

The proposed planning area extends south to Coon Creek Summit, north to the forest border, west to the Coon Creek and Bruneau River confluence, and east to Palomino Bench. A map and notice of the proposed action are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov, along with instructions for submitting electronic comments.

Written comments must be submitted to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Deer Mountain EA, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District, 660 S. 12th Street, Suite 108, Elko, NV 89801.

For more information on this project contact Stefan Goehring, Project Lead, 775-778- 6119 or stefan.goehring@usda.gov.

