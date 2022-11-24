 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graduation rate rises in Nevada

Nevada graduation rates by county

State education officials this week announced a slight increase in the statewide graduation rate for the Class of 2022 compared with the prior year.

Nearly half of Nevada’s 17 school districts showed increases, including Elko County, which went from 79.7% to 80.43%. That’s still far below the 88.49% rate five years ago.

The statewide rate increased from 81.3% to 81.7% between the first and second year of the pandemic.

“I am proud of the Class of 2022 and all their hard work. These students have faced unprecedented challenges during their high school careers due to the pandemic. To see them rise above it all and graduate in higher numbers than in the previous year is so exciting,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I commend the dedication and commitment of our students, teachers, families and our entire education system.”

The Eureka School District with only 22 students in the Class of 2022 had the highest percentage gain, going from 73.33% to 100%.

Education officials said COVID-related funding has helped overcome pandemic challenges, with $200 million in grants going to districts for tutoring, summer school, afterschool programs and other extended learning and enrichment programs.

The data released this week includes breakdowns of race/ethnicity. The biggest percentage increase in graduation rates was seen among White students at 1.08%, followed by Hispanic/Latino at 1.03%, Pacific Islanders at 0.60%, and Asians at 0.28%.

The biggest decreases were among American Indian/Alaska Native students at 3.04% and Black/African American at 1.84%.

The Spring Creek High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas to the cheers of family and friends on June 10, 2022, at the Spartan Stadium football field.
Man arrested following fatal crash

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested early Friday morning on a felony DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into the river north of Wildhorse, res…

