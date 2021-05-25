Grammar No. 2 to open time capsule

ELKO -- Were you a Grammar No. 2 fourth grader in 1971-1972? If so, it is time to rediscover the past.
A time capsule was recently discovered at the elementary school. Plans are to open it at 9:45 a.m. June 2 on the playground by the office.
"If you were part of the fourth-grade class that helped put this together we would like to share this experience with you," said Faith Rightmer, a teacher at the school.
Call the school front office at 753-7161 and ask for Principal Candice Tournahu.
