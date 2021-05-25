 Skip to main content
Grammar No. 2 to open time capsule
Grammar No. 2 to open time capsule

Grammar School #2 to open time capsule

This time capsule was recently discovered at Grammar School # 2. Faculty and staff hope to have some of the original fourth graders present at the opening.

ELKO -- Were you a Grammar No. 2 fourth grader in 1971-1972? If so, it is time to rediscover the past.

A time capsule was recently discovered at the elementary school. Plans are to open it at 9:45 a.m. June 2 on the playground by the office.

"If you were part of the fourth-grade class that helped put this together we would like to share this experience with you," said Faith Rightmer, a teacher at the school.

Call the school front office at 753-7161 and ask for Principal Candice Tournahu.

Boots and Banjos:

