ELKO – The founder of “Yee Yee Nation” and award-winning country music star Granger Smith is heading to Elko for the eighth annual Country Under the Stars concert June 8 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Smith, who announced his upcoming retirement from music on Monday, will make Elko a stop on his “Like A River Tour” that kicks off this week.

Known for hits such as “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That,” he had one of the Top 10 most played country singles with “Backroad Song” that was certified RIAA Platinum.

His tenth album, "Country Things," was released in 2020. That was followed up with "Moonrise" last year.

Additionally, Smith has garnered more than 12 million social media followers and one billion online video views from music videos and his family’s YouTube series “The Smiths.” He owns Yee Yee apparel and has written two books – “If You’re City, If You’re Country” and an upcoming memoir “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache,” to be released on Aug. 1.

Smith, with his wife Amber, also lead the River Kelly Fund that brings awareness to investing in children in need, arts and education, wildlife preservation, the military, veterans and first responder assistance, donor affiliations and more organizations in honor of their 3-year-old son River Kelly Smith who died in a drowning accident four years ago.

Sponsored by Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and the Boys and Girls Club of Elko, the show features Ned LeDoux as the opener with Smith featuring his alter ego Earl Dribbles Jr.

Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Elko County Fairgrounds and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dancing and music continue following the concert with an after party featuring Reckless Envy.

Tickets can be purchased early online, starting at $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP access in front of the stage, with a $5 increase at the gate on the day of the show.

Reserved box seating is also available by calling 775-738-2759. Tickets are available at https://countryunderthestarselko.com/tickets

All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

Smith, a Texas native, made news early this week when he announced he would be leaving country music after the conclusion of his “Like a River” tour to focus on a career in the ministry and serving his church located outside Austin, Texas.

In an interview with People Magazine, Smith said he has “a new passion, a new focus, a new direction that I believe is going to allow me to focus more on individual people and their lives, which is why I started music touring in the very beginning.”

“This is an even more micro-focused position in that. I’m not going anywhere,” he continued.

On his social media, he explained to his followers he wanted to serve in his local church, to “be used to help people find their purpose” and said he was “encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter. I have no idea what it will look like. I just want to glorify God the best way that I can.”