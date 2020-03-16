Gratton Miller enters city council race

ELKO – Elko City Planning Commissioner Gratton Miller has filed to run for Elko City Council, joining three other candidates running for two seats.
Incumbent Mandy Simons, registered nurse Rowena Smith and former undersheriff Clair Morris have also entered the race. Councilman Robert Schmidtlein announced he would not seek a third term.
A native of Elko, Miller said being on the planning commission since last year gave him some insight into the city’s master plan. In particular, the city’s roads and pipes need to be updated.
“As with all of our roads, drive down any road in town, and you’ll see that they are in various states of disrepair,” Miller said. “Our piping is becoming obsolete as well. On my block and my parents’ block we have a pipe that bursts every single year.”
Miller also said expanding tourism would help diversify the economy.
“I believe tourism could be such a big boost for us,” he explained. “We live in the Old West. People from all over the world want to come and see the Old West.”
He also supports the Elko Band’s marijuana dispensary plans. He hopes the city will look at the issue again to regulate marijuana sales and keep it out of the hands of children.
“How are we protecting children if every person in this town over the age of 21 can grow six plants with a yield of six pounds? And I can legally give you an ounce of marijuana if I don’t take money for it,” he said. “It’s unregulated, and we’re wondering how all of these children are getting their hands on marijuana.”
You have free articles remaining.
A dispensary, he said, would eradicate the “legalized black market” that is in Elko.
“Yes, we have a legalized black market here,” Miller said. “There’s no regulation on it. Nothing the police can do because they are technically following a state law. They have no way to track it back to who is growing it. I do think we would be safer as a community — especially our children — if we had a dispensary.”
In addition to being on the planning commission, Miller said his previous experience interning for Assemblyman John Ellison, along with working for Dean Heller, would also benefit the city council.
“We can work through Sheldon Mudd at the NNRDA and Billie Crapo at the Elko Area Chamber to make these things a reality, but we need people that are willing to do that,” he said.
Miller is employed at Farr West Engineering, where he is in the process of becoming a certified water operator.
“I do administration, human resources, a little bit of design work, and a little bit of surveying if we need it.”
Miller intended to run for the city council two years ago but the timing of his move back to Elko forced him to abandon his plans.
“I moved back in December of 2016, instead of November of 2016,” he explained. It wouldn’t have been quite the two-year residency period I needed.”
After entering the city council race on March 12, Miller said it felt “wonderful” to make it official after waiting for two years.
“It would be better if I win, but right now, it’s good. It’s a nice change of pace. I’m putting my hat in the ring, and I’m able to discuss some of the issues with the community. I think it’s going to be beneficial.”