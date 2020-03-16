Gratton Miller enters city council race

Miller also said expanding tourism would help diversify the economy.

“I believe tourism could be such a big boost for us,” he explained. “We live in the Old West. People from all over the world want to come and see the Old West.”

He also supports the Elko Band’s marijuana dispensary plans. He hopes the city will look at the issue again to regulate marijuana sales and keep it out of the hands of children.

“How are we protecting children if every person in this town over the age of 21 can grow six plants with a yield of six pounds? And I can legally give you an ounce of marijuana if I don’t take money for it,” he said. “It’s unregulated, and we’re wondering how all of these children are getting their hands on marijuana.”

A dispensary, he said, would eradicate the “legalized black market” that is in Elko.