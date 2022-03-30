Great Basin Children’s Advocacy Center breaks ground

ELKO – Supporters broke ground Tuesday afternoon on the site for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center at 1401 College Avee.

American Southwest Electric, a Las Vegas-based company, will be completing construction at a bid of $4.35 million. The bid was accepted by Elko County Commissioners March 2.

“The William N. Pennington Foundation gave us $5.8 million to make this happen,” said Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram. “Nevada Gold Mines gave $200,000 for our mental health counseling, which is tremendous. Another huge contributor is NV Energy on behalf of the City of Elko. They gave us the property we are standing on for $1. Thanks [Mayor] Reece (Keener), City Council and Curtis Calder.

“The Chief of Police, Ty Trouten, Mike Palhegyi and Jason Pepper have always had our back from day one when we wanted to do this project. Thanks for your support,” Ingram continued. “I never got a ‘no’ from any of the county or city officials. Without their support this would not be possible.”

Ingram also thanked Eureka County and Sheriff Jesse Watts for getting the ball rolling on the project.

"They gave us $100,000 which we used to hire our architect to put together an application to present to Pennington."

He thanked others for their engineering donations and other services.

“This is a very exciting day,” Ingram said.

