Great Basin College begins another year with Covid challenges

If there is any change it is actually going to be building that well-lighted pathway for students. We are going to continue with our collaborations with the University of Nevada Reno because we want to make sure that when a student says they want to start here and finish here but they want an advanced degree, it is going to be streamlined. We have a more robust ability to deal with student needs by partnering with UNR.

Q: Is the college still planning to hold a Mining for Excellence Summit this month in Winnemucca?

A: We have had to change that because of the virus. We are working with Mackay School of Mines and with the Nevada Economic Development. We have created a survey that we have sent out to business and industry. They are now getting back the answers. What we want is to have something substantive. We will probably be meeting in Elko at the convention center. It will probably be in the spring.

Because of our strong collaboration we are looking at research and development in addition to practical training. The combination of our two institutions (GBC and UNR) we are a powerhouse together.

We did get funding for our welding lab here in Elko so that means we will be able to double our ability and we will have a state of the art facility. We could do that 24/7 and still not keep up with the demand.