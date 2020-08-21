Great Basin College Continuing Education offers flexible class formats

ELKO -- This fall, Great Basin College Continuing Education is offering community members different options for how to attend classes. Visit our website at www.campusce.net/gbcnv to see the comprehensive schedule.
Tai Chi Ch’uan will be offered in a live format beginning Sept. 1. Participants must wear masks, practice social distancing and follow all safety protocols. Tai Chi Ch’uan is an internal Martial Art by which the student can learn how to exercise the body, the energy, and the mind in order to focus these internal and external energies. The slow movements of Tai Chi, coordinated with breathing have been described as "moving meditation". Forms will be taught in order to move this energy flow to strengthen one's mind and body to promote health, longevity, mental clarity, flexibility and balance. Tai Chi stretches and strengthens tendons and muscles while helping a person attain proper posture and balance. It also is superb for easing tension and stress.
This class meets twice a week from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the GBC Fitness Center. Instructor George Gary has been studying and teaching Tai Chi for 20 years in Yang and Sun Styles. His early training was with James Daniels, who taught Chen Man Ching Yang Style short form, Qi Gongs and Yang Style long form. Gary has also attended seminars with many famous Tai Chi practitioners including Dr. Paul Lam - Tai Chi for Health forms; Doc Fai Wong - Wind Chasing Fan form; Master Peng Youlian - International forms; and Grand Masters Zeng and Wei - Push Hands and Qi Gongs. The course fee is $100.
Chair Yoga is a fun and easy way to take a break and re-energize, re-focus and renew your body and mind. Chair yoga can be done anywhere and requires no special clothing, mats or props. In this class students will learn how to use the breath paired with simple movements to de-stress, improve mindfulness and re-energize. Once you've learned these simple practices, you can use them throughout the week as often as you need to refresh the body and mind. Internet access is required to join this “Zoom” class. The class takes place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday starting Sept. 2. The cost is $25.
Chair yoga instructor Stephanie Davis has been practicing yoga since 1997 when she became pregnant with her oldest child. Davis is a certified yoga instructor and recently became certified in energy medicine yoga. She loves practicing yoga and enjoys sharing the positive mental, emotional and physical benefits that yoga has to offer.
Conversational Spanish, Level I is oriented to beginners who have no prior experience speaking Spanish. The learning activities presented in each lesson will focus on speaking and listening for general and specific comprehension. Spanish language exercises will be developed in real situation contexts. This course will be offered online via “Zoom.” Participants need a computer with a camera and microphone. Local instructor, Isabel Sanchez-Mora will teach this class on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. The fee is $160.
Conversational Spanish, Level II is for beginners who know a few basics or have taken Conversational Spanish: Beginners Level I. The learning activities presented in each lesson will focus on speaking and listening for general and specific comprehension. The course will also include a brief general description of grammar points essential for language production. Isabel Sanchez-Mora will teach 10 online sessions using “Zoom” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday beginning Oct. 27. The cost is $160.
Sanchez-Mora studied teaching Spanish as a second language under the Instituto de Cervantes method and has taught private classes for more than three years.
Youth Karate is scheduled from 5:45 to7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 9. The cost is $85. Jennifer Stieger will teach this class live in the GBC Fitness Center gymnasium where there is plenty of room to socially distance students. Participants must wear masks and the class size is limited. Students ages 10 and up will learn Kyokushin Karate, which is a stand-up, full-contact karate. The three components of Kyokushin are basics (kihon), forms (kata), and sparring (kumite). Kyokushin is a Japanese martial art, and students can expect to learn correct Japanese terminology for various techniques. During class, students will practice various hand strikes and kicks. Physical fitness is emphasized, and participants will engage in exercises designed to improve strength, endurance, and flexibility. Discipline and respect for others are recurring lessons taught throughout the course.
Instructor Jennifer Stieger has been practicing karate since 1997. She is a first-degree black belt in the International Kyokushin Organization.
Mindfulness Meditation Workshop can benefit both your emotional and physiological health. Some of the most successful people in the world tout meditation as the key to a balanced life. Whether you are looking to start a daily practice or wanting to deepen your current knowledge and experience, this two-day workshop will be a good fit for you. Students will begin with mindfulness of breathing followed by mindfulness of the body, emotions and thinking. Participants will practice walking meditation. This class will meet outdoors in the Amphitheater from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23. Wear a face mask and comfortable clothing.
Meditation instructor, Elisa Liebelt is an energetic teacher with an outgoing and collaborative spirit. She is also a yoga instructor with advanced training and specialization in alignment and pranayama.
To register for any of the above non-credit classes, call Great Basin College Continuing Education at 753-2231 or 753-2202 or email continuing-ed@gbcnv.edu.
