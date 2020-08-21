Great Basin College Continuing Education offers flexible class formats

Chair Yoga is a fun and easy way to take a break and re-energize, re-focus and renew your body and mind. Chair yoga can be done anywhere and requires no special clothing, mats or props. In this class students will learn how to use the breath paired with simple movements to de-stress, improve mindfulness and re-energize. Once you've learned these simple practices, you can use them throughout the week as often as you need to refresh the body and mind. Internet access is required to join this “Zoom” class. The class takes place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday starting Sept. 2. The cost is $25.