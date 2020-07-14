Great Basin College expands career training options

ELKO —- Great Basin College is pleased to announce it has greatly increased the number of non-credit career training programs and courses it offers through its Continuing Education Department.
In under a year, a person can complete training in the following healthcare fields: dental assistant, EKG technician, hemodialysis technician, pharmacy technician, physical therapy aide, and veterinary assistant. After completion, a student will be ready to obtain industry certification and go to work in a high-demand occupation.
Great Basin College has also added programs in computing technology which feature “learning by doing” modules. The first is Python Developer. In today’s world, programming is a skill that can lead to a high-paying job. New and experienced programmers are learning Python, because it is readable, requires little setup and is easy to understand and write. Python is the most popular language for applications in data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Companies like Quora, Facebook, YouTube, SlideShare, Dropbox, Pinterest, Reddit and Netflix have most of their new code written in Python.
The GBC Python Developer program can be completed in as little as 200-280 hours, depending on a person’s aptitude and background. This online program is self-paced and allows people the flexibility to study when and where it’s convenient for them.
The second technology-focused program GBC has added is the data analytics career training which takes approximately 300-360 hours to complete. Data analytics is a rapidly growing field in which the demand for qualified workers far outstrips the supply. Data analysts are professionals who collect, process and perform data analyses on huge quantities of information to help businesses make better decisions. Students will learn to perform qualitative analysis of data, make predictions and present data in visual formats.
In addition to these career training programs, Great Basin College has also added over 50 “short” courses that can enhance a person’s professional or personal skills. These online courses are offered in sessions lasting six weeks, and students can choose a self-paced tutorial or an instructor-led format. The most popular courses this summer have been personal “Finance, Keys to Effective Communication,” “Marketing Your Business on the Internet,” “Creating Web Pages,” and “Individual Excellence.” Other topics include “A to Z Grant Writing,” QuickBooks Online, Beginner’s Guide to Getting Published, Computer Skills for the Workplace, and “Teams that Work.” If you’re interested in taking something just for the enjoyment of learning, sign up for “Mystery Writing,” “Secrets of Better Photography,” “Introduction to Interior Design,” or “Growing Plants for Fun and Profit,” among many other topics.
“Students will have expert instructors and support of industry professionals via email and chats as they progress through all our career training programs and instructor-led courses,” said Director of Continuing Education Angie de Braga.
“The longer-term programs are open-enrollment, so you can register and start when you are ready. The short courses have new start dates every month. Great Basin College is excited to offer more access and more opportunities for learning to residents in all our communities including Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine, Eureka, Nye, Mineral and Pershing counties.”
For further information, visit the Great Basin College Continuing Education website at www.campusce.net/gbcnv. You may also call our office at 753-2231 or email continuing-ed@gbcnv.edu.
