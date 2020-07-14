Great Basin College expands career training options

The second technology-focused program GBC has added is the data analytics career training which takes approximately 300-360 hours to complete. Data analytics is a rapidly growing field in which the demand for qualified workers far outstrips the supply. Data analysts are professionals who collect, process and perform data analyses on huge quantities of information to help businesses make better decisions. Students will learn to perform qualitative analysis of data, make predictions and present data in visual formats.

In addition to these career training programs, Great Basin College has also added over 50 “short” courses that can enhance a person’s professional or personal skills. These online courses are offered in sessions lasting six weeks, and students can choose a self-paced tutorial or an instructor-led format. The most popular courses this summer have been personal “Finance, Keys to Effective Communication,” “Marketing Your Business on the Internet,” “Creating Web Pages,” and “Individual Excellence.” Other topics include “A to Z Grant Writing,” QuickBooks Online, Beginner’s Guide to Getting Published, Computer Skills for the Workplace, and “Teams that Work.” If you’re interested in taking something just for the enjoyment of learning, sign up for “Mystery Writing,” “Secrets of Better Photography,” “Introduction to Interior Design,” or “Growing Plants for Fun and Profit,” among many other topics.