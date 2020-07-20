Great Basin College faces additional cuts

“I don’t think there is any other institution in the system that is even in the positive numbers at all,” she said. “We have a good reputation, we have a really fine product. We are glad about that. That will help us in any budget issue.”

College courses will be about 85% online for the fall, except for classes that necessitate face-to-face instruction, such as technical and health programs.

A scenario presented to the Legislature by the Nevada System of Higher Education said the $25 million in additional cuts statewide could impact five jobs at GBC.

“Eliminating 5 classified positions at a time when this workforce at GBC is already vastly diminished, is not in the best interest of the students, therefore, GBC would still need to look at instructor positions which would lead to closing or reducing academic programs that are critical to the economy and workforce of the State,” said the document. “These highly successful programs provide a skilled workforce not only for rural Nevada but throughout the state.”

“To the very best of my ability, I will try and not have any layoffs,” Helens said. “I know the employees we have right now are extremely essential. Also, it’s not unusual for us, with our very small numbers, to have one person doing multiple things. It’s not just one job, often. They’re handling two different kinds of jobs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.