Great Basin College fall plan for students

(ELKO, NEV.) Throughout the summer, Great Basin College has been taking steps to ensure a safe return for faculty, staff, students and the community. To provide a safe educational environment, we have taken the following precautionary steps; added plexiglass to main areas, set up various sanitizer stations throughout campus, limited the number open building entrances and exits, and separated our classrooms to accommodate the need for social distancing. All services to students continue to be provided even with limited access to our buildings.

With fall semester quickly approaching, 85% of GBC classes will begin fully online but we will also incorporate a select group of technical, hands-on courses as needed. GBC enrollment has been steadily increasing, which has caused many of our courses to be at capacity. Because of this, it is crucial to enroll as soon as possible to ensure that you are able to take the necessary courses. GBC academic advisors are available, and ready to assist current or aspiring students to help guide them on their path to success.