Great Basin College fall plan for students

(ELKO, NEV.) Throughout the summer, Great Basin College has been taking steps to ensure a safe return for faculty, staff, students and the community. To provide a safe educational environment, we have taken the following precautionary steps; added plexiglass to main areas, set up various sanitizer stations throughout campus, limited the number open building entrances and exits, and separated our classrooms to accommodate the need for social distancing. All services to students continue to be provided even with limited access to our buildings.
With fall semester quickly approaching, 85% of GBC classes will begin fully online but we will also incorporate a select group of technical, hands-on courses as needed. GBC enrollment has been steadily increasing, which has caused many of our courses to be at capacity. Because of this, it is crucial to enroll as soon as possible to ensure that you are able to take the necessary courses. GBC academic advisors are available, and ready to assist current or aspiring students to help guide them on their path to success.
With a new semester, comes new opportunities, such as our three new, fully-online courses. Offered via Zoom, these courses include; Open Workout (a self-paced workout class), Strength Training and Total Fitness/Weight Control. The GBC Fitness Center staff understands the importance of exercise for both the body and mind and cannot wait to share their insights with students!
To accommodate the needs of our students, we have also opened our dorms in stages. For safety, we have limited the amount of students per unit and have areas available for selfisolation when necessary.
Although we are wading through unforeseen times, we are so appreciative to see that the dedication of our students has not wavered. With our enrollment numbers up, we are grateful for the support of our community and are optimistic and hopeful when it comes to this semester and future semesters to come.
