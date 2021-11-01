Great Basin College hosts UNR transfer fair

ELKO – Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno are hosting a transfer fair to help students get information and speak directly to staff starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the High Tech Center.

Students with transfer degrees who may be interested in UNR programs are invited.

University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and other UNR leadership are planning to attend the fair, with President Sandoval and GBC President Helens welcoming students briefly.

During the fair, students can visit tables, meet face-to-face with UNR staff and get transfer information and guidance in next steps and have other questioned answered.

At 6:30 p.m., Kari Emm, the Director of Transfer Student Recruitment, will give a presentation on the transfer process.

The fair also offers valuable information and contacts.

For students who cannot attend the event on the Elko campus, they may attend a transfer admissions webinar. This program allows students to stay connected with the University of Nevada, Reno by receiving monthly reminders on application deadlines, financial aid, transfer events, and more.

For students unable to meet in person, online transfer presentations are scheduled as virtual webinars through Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

