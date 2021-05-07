Great Basin College nursing program reaches 50-year mark

ELKO – The seeds of Great Basin College's nursing program were planted decades before it came to life 50 years ago.

Today, it has become a thriving success ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Nevada.

GBC instructs cohorts at four campuses -- Elko, Winnemucca, Pahrump and, as of last fall, Ely. The program has been recognized for its contribution to the state's nursing workforce and its NCLEX-RN pass rates.

This spring, GBC was ranked No. 1 and named among the Best Value Nursing Schools, out of seven schools reviewed by Nursing Degree Search.

It is a far cry from the humble beginnings of the nursing program that started as a means to train young recruits for the old Elko General Hospital before it was formally established with the founding of Northern Nevada Community College in 1971.

The first group of nurse aides can be traced back to the local Girl Scout troop formed in the 1940s, according to D'ette Mawson, who wrote about the history of Girl Scouts in Elko in the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society Quarterly.

Being a nurse was a full-time job in the early days of Elko General. Three to four nurses lived on hospital grounds. Nurse Marie "Herbie" Herbster, who served for 27 years, was one of them.