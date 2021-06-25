Great Basin College on track as pandemic wanes

ELKO – Great Basin College continued to make gains in enrollment and the graduation rate during a challenging pandemic year, President Joyce Helens says in her latest community report being presented to the public today.

“Great Basin College has never been closed,” she said. “We’ve always been open for business. We may have had our buildings closed but we’ve always been servicing students.”

Technical programs such as nursing and welding continued to have in-person classes during the pandemic, following strict guidelines.

Only a limited reopening of in-person instruction is planned this fall, however.

“For fall we will have a few more in-person classes and I know students are excited about that,” she said. “We have always had a strong online presence, which we will continue” as well.

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced in May that it was drafting plans for a COVID-19 vaccination requirement, pending the FDA’s full authorization and approval from Regents and the state Board of Health.

“Our vaccination rate in-house has been wonderful, and we would hope that our students would maintain that as well,” Helens said.