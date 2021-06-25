Great Basin College on track as pandemic wanes

ELKO – Great Basin College continued to make gains in enrollment and the graduation rate during a challenging pandemic year, President Joyce Helens says in her latest community report being presented to the public today.
“Great Basin College has never been closed,” she said. “We’ve always been open for business. We may have had our buildings closed but we’ve always been servicing students.”
Technical programs such as nursing and welding continued to have in-person classes during the pandemic, following strict guidelines.
Only a limited reopening of in-person instruction is planned this fall, however.
“For fall we will have a few more in-person classes and I know students are excited about that,” she said. “We have always had a strong online presence, which we will continue” as well.
The Nevada System of Higher Education announced in May that it was drafting plans for a COVID-19 vaccination requirement, pending the FDA’s full authorization and approval from Regents and the state Board of Health.
“Our vaccination rate in-house has been wonderful, and we would hope that our students would maintain that as well,” Helens said.
She praised Dr. Amber Donnelli, the dean of Health and Human Services, and her team’s work on contact tracing throughout the past year. Callers learned how to connect with infected residents on a personal without being sidetracked into emotional opinions about the virus, she said.
This is Helens’ fifth year as college president. Full-time equivalent enrollment has increased 24% over that time period, while GBC’s graduation rate has grown by an incredible 79%, according to the community report.
“Our graduation rate exceeds the national standard,” she said. It stood at 43.3% in 2020.
Very few colleges and universities saw an increase in enrollment over the past year, and many have seen significant declines.
“We were the only institution with an increase in enrollment during an extremely challenging pandemic year,” Helens said, “and that was over a boom year the year before that.”
Full-time-equivalent enrollment increased from 2260 to 2384.
Helens said she met with new University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval when he visited Elko in April, and he was “very excited” about GBC’s close relationship, which they pledged to continue. She sees the relationship as having gone “full circle,” considering that Nevada’s history of higher education began in Elko.
The college is also collaborating with the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority and the Nevada Mining Association.
GBC is working with the Mackay School of Mines at UNR on creating a Mining Center for Excellence. A survey went out this week to parties connected with the industry.
A Mining for Excellence Summit is planned for September in Winnemucca. Helens said the goal is to listen to the industry describe its needs, then find out where the gaps are in order to take mine training programs to the next level.
“University can be the research and development, and GBC the tactical trainer,” she said.
The goal is to get back to more of the projects that were being planned pre-COVID.
In some ways the pandemic brought people closer together, she said, as more people learned to videoconference with each other in events such as the honor society induction.
The college also was faced with its seven-year accreditation renewal process just as the virus struck.
“Not only did we get re-accredited, which is a big deal, but we got two commendations,” she said.
Looking to the future, Helens said the college plans to continue building its collaboration with UNR.
Work has begun on a $9.8 million science and technology building on the Winnemucca campus and — after a decade-long effort — the college got funding to double the capacity of the welding lab at an estimated cost of $6.4 million.