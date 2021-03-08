Great Basin College student receives Regents' award

LAS VEGAS – A Great Basin College student was named one of nine recipients of the Sam Lieberman Regents’ Award for Student Scholarship that honors students for academic achievements, leadership ability and service contributions throughout the state.

Kendall Martin will receive a $5,000 stipend funded by the Nevada System of Higher Education.

"These nine students represent some of our best and brightest students in Nevada public higher education and I'm proud of their accomplishments," Regents Chair Mark Doubrava said.

Martin joins other honorees, including Adrian Edward Bell, college of Southern Nevada; Tanya Smith, Nevada State College; Imelda Gonzalez Ojeda, Truckee Meadows Community College; Cindy Kha, Graduate Student, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Michael Schwob, Undergraduate Student, University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Jena Casas, Graduate Student, University of Nevada, Reno; Jayde Powell, Undergraduate Student, University of Nevada, Reno; and Gabrielle Clark, Western Nevada College.

Formerly known as the Regents' Scholar Award, the award was renamed for Regent Sam Lieberman who passed away in 2020, in commemoration of his service and dedication to public higher education in Nevada.

