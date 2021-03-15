Great Basin College students unite for Share the Bounty food drive

ELKO – Sponsored by GBC’s Phi Theta Kappa Chapter, Student Government Association, and Native American Student Association groups, the Share the Bounty Food Drive will be held April 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the food donations will be delivered through drive-through, drop-off in front of the GBC Solarium on Circle Drive. The food donations will then be delivered to the Head Start of Northeastern Nevada and Communities in Schools food pantries.

“The GBC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter, the Native American Student Government Association, and the Student Government Association saw a need in our local communities which was a result, in part, to COVID-19. That need was to provide nourishment for food insecure families and their children,” said Lynette Macfarlan, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor.

Head Start and Early Head Start programs promote school readiness for economically disadvantaged children by enhancing their social and cognitive development through the provision of educational, health, nutritional, social and other services. Head Start of Northeastern Nevada serves 145 children from birth through age 5 and their families. Forty-seven of the children currently enrolled are homeless.