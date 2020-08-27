Great Basin College theatre goes virtual

ELKO – When faced with challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has shut down events and gathering since March, creative people tend to “build bridges instead of walls.”
Great Basin College theater instructor John Patrick Rice is facing the difficult task of teaching theater and creating performance art, saying “the show must go on.”
“I had huge plans because this is my 25th year and the 25th year of theater at GBC,” said Rice. “So, we just do it next year. In the meantime, what we are going to do in the fall semester is a play reading series via Zoom. I am kind of excited about it.”
Rice said that during a normal semester students usually participate in two productions.
“My students never really get the chance to read and be involved in a lot of shows,” he said.
Rice said his students will read from the story “The Sneeze” by Anton Chekhov.
“It’s really funny. One of the reasons I picked it is because it’s about a fellow who walks into a theater and sneezes on someone who turns out to be his supervisor. In Covid when we are all masking up anyway, I thought it was a great story to tell during this time.”
Students will be using their voices and some body language to act out the roles. Each student will be filmed separately and combined in Zoom.
“It gets down to the text and voices to tell the story,” Rice said.
Theater students will work on at least two other similar productions before they complete a final show, which will probably be holiday oriented. Live-stream performances will take place on Thursday evenings. Rice said he will be advertising the Zoom links so the public can watch.
“Nothing we do will be longer than 30 or 40 minutes,” he said.
Rice is no stranger to activities being canceled due to Covid-19. When the pandemic hit he was on sabbatical in Delaware, where he was cast as Francis Nurse in “The Crucible” with a repertoire theater company.
“It was an amazing group of people to work with,” Rice said. “We were able to open the show but we had to close after three performances.”
Rice was also supposed to work as assistant director of a play called “Round and Round the Garden,” a “drawing room comedy” as he calls it. Unfortunately, the play was canceled.
Rice also feels the time is right to explore issues about social justice.
“There is a play by Bertolt Brecht called “Fear and Misery in the Third Reich,” he said. “Brecht was a German writer who was writing about social unrest in Germany and Europe in the 1930s. I’m not necessarily suggesting that there between that time and this time but we are in a state of unrest. The responsibility of art is to hold a mirror up to nature. Sometimes we don’t like what we see and I think we have a responsibility as artists and educators to introduce work that people will think differently than they have before. These things are not unique to our times.”
Rice said he can have students from the remote campuses involved because of the technology.
“I have been trying to engage students from other campuses to be involved in live performances, and here we go!”
Auditions will take place after Labor Day. Audition schedule will be posted on the GBC Theatre Facebook page. For more information contact Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu, or at 753-2240.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.