Great Basin College vice president elected to serve on Northwest Higher Education Commission

ELKO — GBC Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Jake Rivera, has been honored by being elected to serve as a commissioner for the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

Rivera was named one of two new NWCCU commissioners this month, and began his three-year term during the commission’s June 23-25 meeting. The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities accredits institutions of higher education by applying evidence-informed standards and processes to support continuous improvements and promote student achievement and success.

A vice president since 2018, Rivera said he is” honored, humbled and excited” to have been selected by his peers for such an important role during a time many institutions are faced with challenges.

“I am excited about working with my colleagues on the commission to not only focus on ways to develop institutional capacity to sustain diversity, inclusion, and equity efforts but to also make sure that it’s part of an institution’s culture. That can take time and requires ongoing re-evaluation”.

Under Rivera’s leadership Great Basin College has seen increased enrollment, new strategic partnerships, student success initiatives, and development of data and technology tools to better inform college planning.

The NWCCU board consists of up 26 commissioners who are elected to serve three-year staggered terms. Learn more about the organization at nwccu.org.

