Great Basin Elks hosts annual Hoop Shoot

ELKO -- Great Basin Elks Lodge 1472 hosted its fifth annual Hoop Shoot contest Dec. 7 at Adobe Middle School. The annual no-cost, free-throw shooting event begins as a local event and transitions, for some, into a district, state, regional and national contest.

The first-place winners competed at the district competition in Austin, Nevada on Jan. 25.

According to Hoop Shoot director Frances McConnell-Crotts, local second and third place winners were awarded a champion medallion and the first place winners advanced to the District Hoop Shoot. At the District Hoop Shoot in Austin first through third place winners were awarded a trophy. There were no first place winners.

Great Basin Elks 1472 expressed special thanks to ECSD Superintendent Todd Pehrson, Adobe Middle School Principal Cody Krenka, Great Basin Elks Hoop Shoot coordinator Nancy Neff, the 26 contestants and their families, many local community organizations that advertised our event and the 23 hard-working volunteers from Great Basin Elks lodge.

