Great Basin Elks provide scholarships

ELKO — Great Basin Elks held a flag presentation on Flag Day, June 14. After the public educational session on the history of the American flag, a member of the scholarship committee introduced regional student winners for this year’s scholarship program.
“This program helps young people with their education and their future,” said committee chair Nancy Neef. “Our scholarships are a prime example of the many projects our Elks do throughout the country. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks offers scholarships nationally through our Elks National Foundation, through state Elks organizations, which ours is called Nevada State Elks Association, and local lodges throughout the country.”
“In spite of the Covid restrictions impacting our fundraising this year, we were able to raise $8,100,” Neef said. “Four thousand came from our Nevada State Elks Association and $4,100 came from our local lodge.”
“This year our local lodge is granting a total of seven scholarships, five for high school students in our county, which we are awarding today,” Neef said. “Two additional awards will be granted to Great Basin College students this fall.”
Neef introduced the local scholarship recipients who were able to attend the ceremony.
The recipient of the Most Valuable Student Scholarship Competition, Liliana Cobian, from Wells High School stepped forward as she was introduced. Cobian is going to Brigham Young University to study human development.
Recipient Derek Elquist will continue his family’s history of attending the University of Nevada Reno. He will major in engineering.
Maxinne Mosqueda, from Owyhee High School, is interested in helping people in need. She plans to attend Great Basin College, majoring in nursing.
Scholarship recipients unable to attend included Cloe Zuraff from Spring Creek High School, Clarissa Milanez from Elk High School and Gwendolyn Bennett from Elko High School.
Zuraff plans to attend Montana State University to study criminal psychology and pre-law.
Milanez will attend the University of Nevada Reno and study pediatric neurology.
Spencer Gale from Wells High School won the “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me” competition.
“This is a national essay contest and this is our lodge winner,” said Elks member Lee Cabaniss. “Congratulations Spencer.”
“This is a super cool experience to come here and learn more about the flag, said Cobian. “I love history and learning about the history of our nation is really cool.”
“Having the scholarship presented to me is really incredible,” Cobian said. “I am so thankful for it. The Elks Lodge is so wonderful.”
Elko at Spring Creek Softball: