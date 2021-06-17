Great Basin Elks provide scholarships

ELKO — Great Basin Elks held a flag presentation on Flag Day, June 14. After the public educational session on the history of the American flag, a member of the scholarship committee introduced regional student winners for this year’s scholarship program.

“This program helps young people with their education and their future,” said committee chair Nancy Neef. “Our scholarships are a prime example of the many projects our Elks do throughout the country. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks offers scholarships nationally through our Elks National Foundation, through state Elks organizations, which ours is called Nevada State Elks Association, and local lodges throughout the country.”

“In spite of the Covid restrictions impacting our fundraising this year, we were able to raise $8,100,” Neef said. “Four thousand came from our Nevada State Elks Association and $4,100 came from our local lodge.”

“This year our local lodge is granting a total of seven scholarships, five for high school students in our county, which we are awarding today,” Neef said. “Two additional awards will be granted to Great Basin College students this fall.”

Neef introduced the local scholarship recipients who were able to attend the ceremony.