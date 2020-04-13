Great Basin National Park closes at county's request
Great Basin National Park
BAKER – The National Park Service announced Monday that Great Basin National Park was being closed immediately to all park visitors in response to guidance from the White Pine County Office of Public Health.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority,” stated the announcement. “The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 77,000-acre park in east-central Nevada is known for its ancient bristlecone pine grove, and for the Lehman caves. Its highest point is Wheeler Peak at 13,063 feet.

The Park Service will notify the public when operations resume and will provide updates at www.nps.gov/grba and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Great Basin National Park.

