SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek water customers will receive multiple bills temporarily in an effort by Great Basin Water Co. to adjust billing cycles.

GBWC announced the “corrective action” to customers is meant to “align the dates of meter reads with our billing schedule,” mailing bills about two weeks apart.

“Great Basin Water Co. bills currently reflect meter reads from a period of up to several months prior” and the extra mailings will generate bills closer to the date of actual meter readings, explained Seán Twomey, GBWC president, in a letter to customers.

“This is a temporary action to shorten the interval between meter reads and bill cycles,” he said.

Customers will not be overbilled and GBWC will temporarily cease all overdue payment fees during this incremental billing period.

Bills should arrive about two weeks apart but the meter read dates will not overlap, Twomey said.

The additional mailings should stabilize GBWC’s billing cycle and have the bill dates reflect the meter readings from the previous month.

“With this new process in effect, water use data will better serve customers, supplying more prompt access to spikes in usage which could show a water leak,” Twomey added.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and wish to avoid further confusion on our customers' behalf,” he continued. “If you need help with paying your utility bill, please contact Customer Service or visit My Utility Account to set up a payment arrangement.”

Billing issues have been ongoing for GBWC customers. In November, customers posted complaints on the Spring Creek Association’s social media ranging from excessive amounts, increased water usage, and inability to view bills within their online account.

In 2020, a few months after Twomey took the helm of GBWC from former president Wendy Barnett, he told the Spring Creek Association there would be a renewed effort to resolve complaints.

“We will specifically be focused on working with individual customers to answer and correct any of the billing questions I heard at the SCA board meeting,” Twomey stated in a press release dated Dec. 13, 2020.

Three years previous, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada denied a petition from GBWC that stated they had resolved meter reading and billing issues with its customers “consistent with its tariff” and ordered the company to refund customers for a water meter reading issue in 2016.

In November, GBWC filed a “proposed transaction” with the PUCN as the company seeks to merge with SW Merger Acquisition Corp, a water utility based out of Delaware that owns 18 water and wastewater utility companies in seven states.

Next week, Great Basin Water Co. will host an in-person open house to discuss rates, rate design, billing realignment and address any customer concerns

The open house is 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Spring Creek Association office at 401 Fairway Blvd.