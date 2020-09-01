Great Basin Water Co. names new president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO – Great Basin Water Co. and Bermuda Water Company, members of The Corix Group of Companies, announce that Sean Twomey has been named the new president.

Twomey is a professional engineer and utility veteran who has been with Corix for 12 years. He replaces longtime GBWC and BWC leader Wendy Barnett, who retired after a successful 14-year career with the company.

“I am honored to accept this position and look forward to immediately contributing to the focus on operational excellence and customer engagement of the Nevada and Arizona teams. We have great people in our company, and I am a big believer in the value of building connections both internally and with the communities we serve,” stated Twomey.

Upon graduation from University College Cork in Ireland with a degree in process and chemical engineering, Twomey moved to Miyagi, Japan, to work with Alps Electric as a Research and Development Engineer. He joined Corix in 2008 as a Project Engineer – Water and Wastewater Treatment and has held a variety of positions within the company culminating in his current role as Vice President – Operations, Canadian Utilities. In 2015, Twomey was awarded a Master of Business Administration from University of Calgary, Haskayne School of Business.