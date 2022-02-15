Great Basin Water Co. seeks lower Spring Creek rates

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek water customers could see a $15 decrease in their water bills by the end of the year after Great Basin Water Co. petitioned the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to consolidate its holdings.

According to the filing by GBWC on Feb. 10, the company asks the PUCN to approve an application to decrease monthly bills by $15.15 for residential customers consuming 5,000 gallons on a 5/8-inch meter.

The application also seeks a 59-cent decrease for Pahrump, a $7.26 increase for Cold Springs and a $3.30 increase for Spanish Springs, divisions all serviced by Great Basin Water Co. The company is asking for permission to implement new usage tiers to apply to all divisions.

Currently, water users' base fee is $27.16 plus $3.18 per 1,000 gallons up to 5,000 gallons consumed.

GBWC president Seán Twomey told the PUCN in the company’s original filing that increased operating costs and expenses for capital projects across all four locations were “factors [that] would necessitate an increase to the revenue requirements in each of the individual divisions.”

“GBWC is committed to providing safe and reliable water and sewer service to every customer, regardless of which community they call home,” Twomey stated in testimony to the PUCN. “GBWC’s goal is to provide these same services to all our customers across the state for the same price.”

Twomey explained that consolidating all the divisions would “eliminate rate disparities amongst our Nevada customers” and keep water rates the same. Customers would also be classified under four categories: residential, non-residential, irrigation only and multi-family, according to the application.

“With the implementation of uniform rates, customers in a particular class, for example, residential customers, will pay the same water and sewer rates as corresponding customer classes in all divisions.”

Overall, Twomey said that the rates would eventually balance itself out among all four divisions, with Spring Creek customers seeing a decrease sooner rather than later.

He estimated average households at or under 5,000 gallon consumption could see their bills decrease by about $15 and about $18 during the summer months.

It would be the first time the water company consolidated its divisions in the state, which is standard among other utilities.

For several years, Spring Creek Association and Great Basin Water Co. have clashed regarding rates and integrative resource plans to fix or upgrade aging water facilities installed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Among the conflicts were customer complaints due to inconsistent billing. In 2017, the PUCN required GBWC to refund customers for faulty water meters for the previous year after the company petitioned the agency, stating that their billing and meter reading had been “consistent with its tariff.”

The company also proposed an IRP in 2018 that called for rate hikes to fund $11 million in capital improvement projects for a new tank, well replacement and backup generators. The PUCN approved $8 million the following year.

Twomey, who came on board as president in 2020, promised to improve customer service for residents who saw dramatic increases in their water bills. Some said they were charged for running an average of a thousand gallons a day and asked for a check of their water meter for accuracy.

Twomey said the move to consolidate was in “the Company’s best interest. Uniform rates across all four divisions will promote predictable, stable rates and benefit customers through reduced regulatory expenses and increased efficiencies.”

He also called out a “disparity” that has guided the operations of the Great Basin Water Co. in the state, which influences rural areas.

“Historically, the rates for each division have been set based upon the investment and expenses for each division, and the water and sewer service rates vary between the divisions,” he said, “The disparity is, in part, the result of the absence of economies of scale in the smaller, or more rural divisions, the disproportionate effect imposed on the smaller division even by routine investments, which leads to rate shock, and the episodic investment of capital in individual divisions.”

Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association general manager and president, praised Twomey for reducing the water rates.

“The SCA has been working over the years to help fix the water issues in the Spring Creek Association on behalf of the property owners,” Bahr said. “With the new leadership at GBWC, we are heading in the right direction in lowering the rates for our area.”

The PUCN will host a consumer session for docket No. 21-12025 via videoconference at 6 p.m. March 15 from Carson City and Las Vegas.

The first hearing on the docket is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 1-3 and June 6-7 via videoconference.

