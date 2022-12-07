Great Basin Water Co. seeks merger

SPRING CREEK -- Spring Creek’s water company is seeking approval for a merger with another water utility amid complaints from customers about erroneous billing.

Great Basin Water Co. and SW Merger Acquisition Corp. from Delaware announced their plans for a merger through a filing submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Nov. 22.

The document outlines a “proposed transaction” between GBWC and SWMAC. The latter company owns 18 water and wastewater utility companies, including SouthWest Water Co., and serves more than 500,000 customers in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

According to the filing, an agreement was formed by Corix US, which owns GBWC, and SWMAC on Aug. 26, when they entered into a transaction agreement to combine their water and wastewater businesses.

This week, GBWC President Seán Twomey stated that “the merger itself will have no direct impact on Spring Creek customers” and would not hinder current projects.

He said he will remain as president based in Reno.

The filing states that the combined company will be governed by a board of nine directors, including the CEO, four shareholder representatives and four independent directors, one of whom will be the chair.

The merger is expected to close at the end of 2023, and both parties asked the PUCN to “resolve this matter by May 22.”

A preconference hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 in Carson City and Las Vegas accessible in person or via videoconference and telephone.

Deadline to file a petition for intervention on Docket No. 22-11030 is Dec. 28.

The parties stated they are approaching the PUCN in accordance with state law that requires entities that hold controlling interest in a public utility to submit an application for authorization from the Commission.

Nevada statute also gives the PUCN the ability to not authorize a merger “unless it finds that the proposed transaction is in the public interest.”

“The merger will not impact our planned improvements to the Spring Creek systems in the near term,” Twomey said. “As one company, SouthWest Water and Corix’s regulated utilities will have deeper resources and capabilities to invest in the sector for the long term.”

He added that GBWC is required to file an Integrated Resource Plan every three years to the PUCN, but the merger would not impact the filing and “our rate plans will remain unchanged.”

GBWC and SWMAC said the merger would be “consistent with public interest,” and listed several benefits for the PUCN to consider.

Among them were the separate and combined resources of Corix and SWMAC’s “financial, technical, and managerial expertise to own and operate water and wastewater utilities in the state.”

The parties also stated there would be “no immediate impact on GBWC’s rates.”

“The Joint Applicants believe that the combination may lead to lower costs and thereby help GBWC keep its water and wastewater utility rates lower than they otherwise would have been without the combination,” the document states. “Customers will realize the benefits of the Proposed Transaction over time when the combined company’s cost structure is reflected in GBWC’s revenue requirement.”

Meanwhile, residents have flooded social media with recent complaints about GBWC’s billing. According to the Spring Creek Association, their Facebook page has received a list of complaints regarding billing and charges within the past week.

A resident stated in an initial post on Nov. 28 she has been receiving “insanely high bills from Great Basin Water,” claiming a supervisor hung up on her while trying to figure out her bill.

On that thread, another customer posted a screenshot of her bill showing she owes $1,003 for the month of October, with a spike in usage for September and October.

Another resident stated their usage skyrocketed from 1,100 gallons to 20,000 in one month. “I live alone and have no outside watering system. They said no leaks?”

Other customers said they are unable to download or see their bills online. One resident stated there was a “No Data” message on her account when she tried to access her bill.

In another post on the same thread, a resident posted a warning to others to check their water bill, noting that she was “doubled billed from last month on this month’s bill.”

Regarding the complaints, Twomey said he was aware of them and explained that the increase was tied to changes in rates and usage.

Those customers, he explained, “received bills with the new rates. For high users, the Tier Two usage has dropped from 999,000 gallons to 30,000 gallons which puts them in Tier Three sooner, and, thus, receive a higher rate faster.”

Spring Creek Association president and general manager Jessie Bahr said in light of the proposed merger, “the SCA will continue to focus on helping the residents of the association regarding their water rates and issues regardless of any merger on their business end.”

“We hope this [merger] will help their operations overall for the benefit of the local residents,” Bahr said.

The filing comes about six months after GBWC pulled a consolidation request to the PUCN that would have combined all four of Nevada’s water divisions in a move that was expected to lower rates, particularly in Spring Creek.

Twomey told the Spring Creek board of directors on May 25 that the consolidation received “strong pushback” from the PUCN and Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“This merger provides an exciting path forward as we build on our leadership in operating and investing in water and wastewater services, bringing long-term benefits for our customers and vital solutions to our communities as part of a larger, stronger and more resilient organization,” Twomey said.

On Dec. 15, PUCN will also hear from GBWC’s Pahrump division which requested a one-time flat refund to water and sewer customers to reconcile an over-collection of payments for two approved, but discontinued, system improvement rate surcharges.

The over-collected amount totaled $12,039, according to the document filed on Oct. 17.