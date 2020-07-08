Great Basin Water COVID-19 update

Table-Top Exercise No. 3 – On June 23, GBWC’s Incident Command Team lead a table-top exercise to prepare for emergency response during the COVID-19 crisis. This exercise provided business leaders the opportunity to execute emergency response in real-time to ensure actions taken protect the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve, while meeting our commitment of providing reliable service to our customers. Learnings gathered from this exercise will be helpful in preparing business leaders to provide timely and effective response natural disasters and other threats to this essential service.

Essential Business Travel Policy – As several of our local jurisdictions have begun to re-open, we have noticed an increase in the need for our employees to travel. The current GBWC policy only allows for essential business travel as approved by the GBWC President. Travel can be permitted on a limited basis if travel is required to ensure compliance and continued safe operation of our essential services, or physical attendance is required at an essential meeting with external stakeholders.