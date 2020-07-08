Great Basin Water COVID-19 update

Great Basin Water Co. provided the latest update regarding its actions to address the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere to statewide policies.
“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe,” stated the company in a press release.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Procurement – As Nevada and other states has opened, there has been a noticeable spike in positive COVID-19 cases. In response to these spikes, we have developed a plan to continue procuring proper PPE to ensure our operations staff has enough on hand to continue performing their essential duties.
GBWC is currently working to secure a centralized inventory of PPE that can be shipped to jurisdictions as needed and continues to leverage purchasing agents within each jurisdiction to procure PPE locally. Providing our operations staff with the proper PPE is vital to ensuring we are able meet our commitment of providing safe and reliable service to our customers, while protecting public health.
COVID-19 Financial Tracking – As the COVID-19 situation moves forward, GBWC continues to track all costs incurred and revenues lost related to COVID-19. All costs will be accounted for in compliance with the applicable regulatory orders and directives within each jurisdiction. GBWC’s regulatory team will continue working with jurisdiction finance teams to monitor all regulatory action related to COVID-19 to ensure we remain in compliance with updated direction.
Table-Top Exercise No. 3 – On June 23, GBWC’s Incident Command Team lead a table-top exercise to prepare for emergency response during the COVID-19 crisis. This exercise provided business leaders the opportunity to execute emergency response in real-time to ensure actions taken protect the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve, while meeting our commitment of providing reliable service to our customers. Learnings gathered from this exercise will be helpful in preparing business leaders to provide timely and effective response natural disasters and other threats to this essential service.
Essential Business Travel Policy – As several of our local jurisdictions have begun to re-open, we have noticed an increase in the need for our employees to travel. The current GBWC policy only allows for essential business travel as approved by the GBWC President. Travel can be permitted on a limited basis if travel is required to ensure compliance and continued safe operation of our essential services, or physical attendance is required at an essential meeting with external stakeholders.
We will continue to treat travel requests on a case-by-case basis to ensure travel is indeed necessary and all appropriate personal protective measures are taken to ensure the safety of our employees. GBWC will carry on this policy and limit business travel as much as possible in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Requirements – Nevada, as well as local municipalities, have begun implementing PPE requirements in public places. Mask requirements have become commonplace across our service territories. We continue to track all federal, state and local orders to ensure our employees who are working in public comply with applicable requirements. GBWC’s procurement team is also working to ensure our local teams have an adequate inventory of PPE for the duration of the pandemic.
“GBWC continues to monitor the surging number of positive COVID-19 cases in Nevada,” the company stated. “To ensure the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve, our office-based staff continues to work remotely, and our operations staff continues to operate under physical distance scheduling. We are monitoring local conditions across our business and will make science-based decisions before returning to normal operations.”
