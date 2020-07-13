Great Basin Water customer update

Great Basin Water Co., is continuing to keep customers updated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe," the company stated in a press release.
Regular Customer Communications – Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, GBWC has prioritized regular customer communication. GBWC plans to send another direct communication to customers this week providing an update on actions taken to ensure we meet our commitment to providing safe and reliable service. The notice will also be posted on our website, our customer mobile application, MyUtilityConnect, and all social media channels.
In addition to our direct customer communications, we continue to provide real time updates to customers via social media and our websites. As we move forward, we will continue providing customers with proactive communication to share important information and updates.
Operations Safety – At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, GBWC moved operations staff to physical distancing schedules that limit employee contact with one another while performing plant and systems operations and maintenance tasks. These schedules protect the health and safety of our employees and our customers.
As our operations personnel continue to operate under these schedules, GBWC’s Incident Command Team is working with local leaders to ensure operations personnel remain vigilant. Ensuring the health and safety of our operations employees during this time remains a top priority for GBWC.
"GBWC continues to monitor the surging number of positive COVID-19 cases across Nevada and will make science-based decisions before returning office and operations employees to normal operations," the company said.
