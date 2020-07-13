Great Basin Water customer update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Basin Water Co., is continuing to keep customers updated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe," the company stated in a press release.

Regular Customer Communications – Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, GBWC has prioritized regular customer communication. GBWC plans to send another direct communication to customers this week providing an update on actions taken to ensure we meet our commitment to providing safe and reliable service. The notice will also be posted on our website, our customer mobile application, MyUtilityConnect, and all social media channels.

In addition to our direct customer communications, we continue to provide real time updates to customers via social media and our websites. As we move forward, we will continue providing customers with proactive communication to share important information and updates.