Great Basin Water customer update

Great Basin Water Co. announced its continued customer communications and adherence to COVID-19 policies.

GBWC provided the latest update regarding actions taken by GBWC to address the COVID-19 outbreak in a press release.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe,” the statement said.

Regular Customer Communications – “As a Company, we continue to prioritize frequent communication with our customers. We will send our fifth customer communication this week to provide updates on GBWC’s latest efforts to safely provide water, wastewater and energy services to our customers during this crisis.

“We will also reiterate the GBWC’s plans to provide deferred payment arrangements for customers experiencing financial hardships. This communication will be sent to customers via email, be posted on our websites, social media platforms and MyUtilityConnect. In addition to this direct customer communication, we continue to provide frequent updates on our websites and social media platforms.”