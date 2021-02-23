Great Basin Water focus of SCA board meeting

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association will hear an update from Great Basin Water Co. on efforts to remedy billing issues stipulated two months ago.

Seán Twomey, GBWC president, is slated to speak to the association’s board of directors regarding the company’s billing practices during their regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Dec. 9, Twomey was asked to return to February’s meeting to review several requests, including an independent audit of water meters, a GBWC representative to work with customer complaints, and water billing history for the past three years to understand unusual spikes in water usage by residence.

Depending on the results, the board is considering opening a legal investigation into possible issues based on an uptick of complaints.

Customers reported increased charges on their statements, stating they were charged for more than a thousand gallons of water per day. They also disputed the company’s assertion from technicians and representatives that the problem was due to a leak on their property.

As of Tuesday, the association is still receiving complaints about billing, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.