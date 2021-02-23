Great Basin Water focus of SCA board meeting

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association will hear an update from Great Basin Water Co. on efforts to remedy billing issues stipulated two months ago.
Seán Twomey, GBWC president, is slated to speak to the association’s board of directors regarding the company’s billing practices during their regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
On Dec. 9, Twomey was asked to return to February’s meeting to review several requests, including an independent audit of water meters, a GBWC representative to work with customer complaints, and water billing history for the past three years to understand unusual spikes in water usage by residence.
Depending on the results, the board is considering opening a legal investigation into possible issues based on an uptick of complaints.
Customers reported increased charges on their statements, stating they were charged for more than a thousand gallons of water per day. They also disputed the company’s assertion from technicians and representatives that the problem was due to a leak on their property.
As of Tuesday, the association is still receiving complaints about billing, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.
In a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press in December, Twomey said “customers’ concerns are important,” adding he believed “they should be properly addressed when they contact us.”
Additionally, the board will hear an update on the Integrated Resource Plan currently moving through the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. GBWC is also expected to address several topics, including a year-in-review-rates, operation and compliance update, capital projects and engagement plans.
Also on the agenda, the board could vote on a plan to set up Spring Creek’s first cemetery within the association located at the corner of Lamoille Highway and Pleasant Valley Road.
“The SCA currently owns the land, which is used for Tract-400 as our sand and gravel pit,” Bahr explained.
The board of directors’ meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at 401 Fairway Blvd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited. The public is invited to participate via Zoom teleconference at 1-699-900-6833; meeting ID 823 9571 9278, passcode 162969.