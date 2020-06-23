Great Basin Water offers payment options for customers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Basin Water Co. is continuing its response to COVID-19 with customer payment arrangements and phased reopening in Nevada.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe,” said a press release from GBWC.

Customer Payment Arrangement Planning – In preparation for an expected increase in customers who need to setup deferred payment arrangements, the Company has prioritized planning the implementation of payment arrangements in accordance with applicable regulatory orders and directives. Customer Service Representatives are being trained to ensure they are prepared to help our customers’ setup payment arrangements.

“As our plans are completed, we will communicate to our customers through various channels to ensure all customers are aware of our plans and willingness to work with them.”

Phased Re-Opening Planning – As jurisdictions begin to re-open, the Company continues to monitor the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in each jurisdiction to determine the impact of loosened movement restrictions.