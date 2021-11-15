'Great Candy Collection' pulls in 800 pounds of Halloween candy

ELKO – Would you give up your hard-earned Halloween candy for a chance to win a pizza party for your class?

The Great Candy Collection Contest posed that question to Spring Creek Elementary and Liberty Peak Elementary students, with both schools accepting the challenge and bringing in more than 840 pounds of candy between Nov. 1 and 5.

Sponsored by Family Dental Care, the candy drive right after Halloween was intended to promote good oral care and allow children to participate in Operation Gratitude that "supports our troops, veterans and first responders," said organizer Desiree Sorenson.

"The candy will be sent to the troops [and given to]some of our own locals who are serving in the military," she explained. Candy will also be donated locally to those in need.

The Elko and Spring Creek communities were also invited to join the week-long challenge by dropping off up to 5 pounds of candy in exchange for $1 at Family Dental.

At the end of the week, the results were tallied at each school. Liberty Peak Elementary collected 556 pounds of candy, with Mrs. Pollard's third-grade class bringing in a little more than 56 pounds of candy, winning a pizza party.

Over at Spring Creek Elementary, students brought in 291 pounds of candy school-wide. Mrs. Kirk's kindergartners won the pizza party competition with just over 55 pounds of candy.

