ELKO — The “Great Humboldt Duck Race” will be held a little early this year.

Mark your calendars for Friday, July 24. The ducks will be dropped from the 12th Street Bridge at 9 a.m. and they will float to the Ninth Street Bridge where the winning duck will be determined. $1,500 is at stake.

Spectators are welcome with acknowledgment of social distancing procedures.

Northeastern Nevada Museum thanks Modern Concrete for providing the loader that will drop the ducks and the Elko City Police Department for blocking the bridge for staff safety.

Ducks can be purchased at the museum until the date of the race.

