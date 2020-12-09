Greater Nevada Bank opens stand-alone building

ELKO – Elko’s newest full branch credit union is now open and ready for business.
The business had a ground breaking at its new Idaho Street location in February 2020 and the new facility opened its doors Oct. 1.
“One of the biggest things that sets us aside from the other credit unions in Elko [is that] we are the only ones that participate in the co-op for shared branching,” said branch manager Alaina Iliff.
Iliff explained the co-op (Co-op Shared Branch Networks for Credit Unions) is a network of credit unions across the country that have joined together to offer membership-free access to their funds at sister credit unions.
Greater Nevada Credit Union has about 15 branches in Northern Nevada, mostly in the Carson City and Reno area. The company also has a mortgage office in Las Vegas.
The local sister operation, located in Walmart, will remain there but the services provided will change.
“We will be closing that to remodel it," Iliff said. “We will move all of our staff to the new branch and the Walmart branch will be a digital branch. It will have interactive teller machines so our membership can video chat with tellers in Reno and do their basic transactions. When it is not being used in that interactive setting, it is an ATM.”
“I have been with Greater Nevada since we opened the [Walmart] Elko branch in 2015,” Iliff said. “We love the Walmart [location] because of the access and things like that. But we also want to be here to support small business.”
The bank had been doing a lot of lending through auto dealerships in Elko and through its mortgage company, according to Iliff, but there was not a convenient way for members to make payments. That is when the corporate office decided to open the location in Walmart.
Greater Nevada Bank has a membership of about 75,000, including about 2,000 local members, Iliff said.
She explained that the difference between banks and credit unions is that banks have shareholders and credit unions have members who are owners of the financial institution.
“We are also governed by an elected board so our membership gets to have a huge say in what we do.”
Iliff said the small size of the Greater Nevada Credit Union allows a more personal relationship with members.
“We pride ourselves on getting to know our members, knowing their names when they walk in the building, knowing their needs,” she said.
A credit union is also nonprofit, "so any profit that is made through interest, Greater Nevada is good about putting that into the community," said Iliff.
“Greater Nevada requires that all of their staff do at least 24 hours of volunteer work each year and they actually pay the staff for those hours,” she said.
This year the credit union will have a food drive for Harbor House with donation boxes. Besides food, people can donate grocery store gift cards.
“One thing I am very excited about is ‘letters to Santa,’” Iliff said. “We will put out a mailbox inside the branch and we encourage any and all kids to write to Santa asking him lots of wonderful questions and bring their letters in with a return address. The staff is planning on responding to all those letters. There is not an age limit.”
The office is also doing a “Greater Giving Tree.” The staff is working with Communities in Schools to get names of children who could “use Christmas” this year. People can stop in to the branch to pick out recipients.
Iliff said she hopes these latter two opportunities will become annual events in Elko.
“Now that we have the branch, we can go ahead and do some of those projects,” she said.
The credit union also offers different types of insurance, commercial lending and mortgage lending.
