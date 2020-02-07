Greater Nevada Credit Union expands in Elko

ELKO – Greater Nevada Credit Union is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Elko branch at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the corner of Idaho and 12th Streets. The business has a small, local branch inside Walmart and also operates Greater Nevada Mortgage on Railroad Street.

“We currently serve over 1,600 members in our Elko in-store branch and are looking forward to expanding to serve more Elko consumers and businesses,” said Tom Wambaugh, vice president of member services. “As part of the new branch, we’ll be able to offer additional conveniences and technology we haven’t been able to offer in our in-store branch.”

Construction is set to begin after the groundbreaking ceremony. Workmen are currently excavating and prepping for the building phase.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The business will include a drive-up lane, video lending inside the branch, and interactive teller machines, Wambaugh said.