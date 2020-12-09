Greater Nevada Credit Union opens stand-alone building

“I have been with Greater Nevada since we opened the [Walmart] Elko branch in 2015,” Iliff said. “We love the Walmart [location] because of the access and things like that. But we also want to be here to support small business.”

The bank had been doing a lot of lending through auto dealerships in Elko and through its mortgage company, according to Iliff, but there was not a convenient way for members to make payments. That is when the corporate office decided to open the location in Walmart.

Greater Nevada Bank has a membership of about 75,000, including about 2,000 local members, Iliff said.

She explained that the difference between banks and credit unions is that banks have shareholders and credit unions have members who are owners of the financial institution.

“We are also governed by an elected board so our membership gets to have a huge say in what we do.”

Iliff said the small size of the Greater Nevada Credit Union allows a more personal relationship with members.

“We pride ourselves on getting to know our members, knowing their names when they walk in the building, knowing their needs,” she said.