Gregory Insurance building to be demolished

ELKO – A blighted building at 789 Railroad St. will soon be torn down and replaced with a new structure, furthering the efforts of the City and community to revitalize Elko’s downtown area.
The owner of Gregory Insurance applied for a grant through the Elko Redevelopment Agency’s Demolition Grant Program and was awarded the money at a March 23 RDA meeting.
The business was damaged by fire in February 2020. According to Fire Chief Matt Griego, the fire started in the basement around the floor joists and moved up through the wall and into the attic.
“It’s been over a year, it’s hard to believe,” said owner Leah Gregory. “I just stood on the corner and cried and cried. We have been in this building for 28 years.”
The building was originally constructed as a home but has been used as a business for many years. Its tax value was listed at about $144,000.
“For the demolition grant program they have to submit an application just like a Storefront Grant Program,” said Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin. “They have to provide future plans of what they are going to build there and they have to provide two bids from licensed contractors to demo the property. They have provided all of that. The lowest bid was $25,000 something.”
According to Laughlin, the owners have to pay for the demolition out of their own, pocket, rebuild the entire property and, when they receive a certificate of occupancy they will be reimbursed.
The guidelines for the demolition program are online and can be accessed by any property owner.
“The guidelines say that what they rebuild has to be one hundred percent more than what the assessed property is now,” Laughlin said. “The demolition program was created to stimulate economic growth in our redevelopment area. A good example is Maverik. They were paying very little in property taxes prior to them building a new facility. Once they built that they are assessed at 35 percent of the value of that property. So, now they are assessed at $500,000 instead of $20,000 and the redevelopment agency makes tax increment off of that. We have the program for those kind of things.”
“It’s going to be two office areas,” said Gregory said of the plan to rebuild Gregory Insurance. “I am going to have my office and then an office next door that will be a rental space.”
“I am going to try to keep it with maroon and gray colors of the old building. That house was built in the late 1800s.”
According to Gregory, the old structure was one of the first buildings in Elko.
The new building will be a more modern design.
“I am going to try really hard to put a drive-up window in it,” Gregory said. “You don’t realize how many people like to get out and pay their bills for something to do. A lot of people just drop off their payments.”