Gregory Insurance building to be demolished

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The guidelines for the demolition program are online and can be accessed by any property owner.

“The guidelines say that what they rebuild has to be one hundred percent more than what the assessed property is now,” Laughlin said. “The demolition program was created to stimulate economic growth in our redevelopment area. A good example is Maverik. They were paying very little in property taxes prior to them building a new facility. Once they built that they are assessed at 35 percent of the value of that property. So, now they are assessed at $500,000 instead of $20,000 and the redevelopment agency makes tax increment off of that. We have the program for those kind of things.”

“It’s going to be two office areas,” said Gregory said of the plan to rebuild Gregory Insurance. “I am going to have my office and then an office next door that will be a rental space.”

“I am going to try to keep it with maroon and gray colors of the old building. That house was built in the late 1800s.”

According to Gregory, the old structure was one of the first buildings in Elko.

The new building will be a more modern design.