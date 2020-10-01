Grilling outdoors with Oscar

ELKO – There are few things that are certain in life, especially during these unusual times.
A few “constants” I know I can count on keep me grounded and moving forward with a positive attitude every day. When I go to bed at night I am pretty darn sure of these four things: 1. The sun will come up in the morning. 2. The seasons will change. 3. Life will go on. 4. My neighbor, Oscar, will be grilling on the weekend.
I find these facts comforting.
“It started about two years ago,” said Oscar Carrillo. “I heard about Traeger [wood-fired grills] from my coworker. He always smoked ribs and brisket. I started to get into it. We purchased a ‘Tailgater.’ I didn’t think it was going to take off like it did. Now I am addicted to smoking every weekend.”
Carrillo even smokes outdoors in the winter.
“It can be 10 below and I will be smokin’ out here,” he said. “It’s something I enjoy, it’s a hobby. Friends and family enjoy the barbecue, as well.”
It is nice to see Carrillo gathered with his people, enjoying the good things in life. I often spy my husband over there sharing tips and savoring meat. Those two are “BBFFs,” for sure – “barbecue best friends forever.”
Carrillo has been trying new tips and tricks and feels that one day he might like to own a small barbecue business.
“Maybe down the road I could open a little smoke shack,” he said. That’s something that's been burning in the back of my mind for a while. I think the community could use some good barbecue.”
"I heard about the jalapeno [rib] recipe on the Traeger website. I added a few things to my recipe: garlic and onions and a little bit of apple juice. It keeps it moist. I wrap them up for three hours of smoking. The meat falls right off the bone."
--
