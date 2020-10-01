 Skip to main content
Grilling outdoors with Oscar
Grilling outdoors with Oscar

ELKO – There are few things that are certain in life, especially during these unusual times.

A few “constants” I know I can count on keep me grounded and moving forward with a positive attitude every day. When I go to bed at night I am pretty darn sure of these four things: 1. The sun will come up in the morning. 2. The seasons will change. 3. Life will go on. 4. My neighbor, Oscar, will be grilling on the weekend.

I find these facts comforting.

“It started about two years ago,” said Oscar Carrillo. “I heard about Traeger [wood-fired grills] from my coworker. He always smoked ribs and brisket. I started to get into it. We purchased a ‘Tailgater.’ I didn’t think it was going to take off like it did. Now I am addicted to smoking every weekend.”

Carrillo even smokes outdoors in the winter.

“It can be 10 below and I will be smokin’ out here,” he said. “It’s something I enjoy, it’s a hobby. Friends and family enjoy the barbecue, as well.”

It is nice to see Carrillo gathered with his people, enjoying the good things in life. I often spy my husband over there sharing tips and savoring meat. Those two are “BBFFs,” for sure – “barbecue best friends forever.”

Carrillo has been trying new tips and tricks and feels that one day he might like to own a small barbecue business.

“Maybe down the road I could open a little smoke shack,” he said. That’s something that's been burning in the back of my mind for a while. I think the community could use some good barbecue.”

"I heard about the jalapeno [rib] recipe on the Traeger website. I added a few things to my recipe: garlic and onions and a little bit of apple juice. It keeps it moist. I wrap them up for three hours of smoking. The meat falls right off the bone."

Elko's Best Dining Guide:

+22 Elko's Best Dining Guide

Apple Jalapeno Smoked Ribs

Start with a nice mustard rub on the ribs, followed by your favorite sweet rub by coating the front and back of the ribs. Smoke for three hours at 225 degrees F. After three hours remove the ribs from the smoker and place them on aluminum foil with the bone up. Sprinkle brown sugar, add a few slices of butter and fresh cut jalapenos or your favorite fresh peppers. Add apple juice and wrap the ribs. Place them back in the smoker, bone up, for two more hours at 225 degrees F. Pull the ribs from the smoker and remove the jalapenos. Flip the ribs back over with the bone down. Add your favorite barbecue sauce to the ribs and return the jalapenos. Place the ribs back on the smoker without the foil and cook for one more hour.

