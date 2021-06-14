Grooming shop under new ownership

ELKO – Grooming by Karen, formerly owned by Karen Elam, was in business for many years in Elko.

Carrie Rowley, a former employee of the business, who worked there for 30 years on and off, has purchased it and opened under a new name, Carrie’s Critter Care Dog Grooming.

The business transitioned Jan. 1, 2021.

Rowley works on medium to small dogs. She also does just bathing, if that is all that is needed.

“Ears, nails and anals are included,” said Rowley said about full grooming sessions.

After all that time working with animals, Rowley is practically a “dog whisperer.”

However, it depends a lot on the dog’s personality and temperament.

“It takes time and patience and some you can work really well with and some never ‘get it,’” Rowley said.

“Dog grooming was featured on Mike Row’s show, “Dirty Jobs,” as one of the dirtiest jobs in America,” Rowley said. “There is a lot of hair and cleaning involved. You have a clean dog; I have laundry, kennels and a dirty shop to clean. The hair gets everywhere.”