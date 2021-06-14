Grooming shop under new ownership

ELKO – Grooming by Karen, formerly owned by Karen Elam, was in business for many years in Elko.
Carrie Rowley, a former employee of the business, who worked there for 30 years on and off, has purchased it and opened under a new name, Carrie’s Critter Care Dog Grooming.
The business transitioned Jan. 1, 2021.
Rowley works on medium to small dogs. She also does just bathing, if that is all that is needed.
“Ears, nails and anals are included,” said Rowley said about full grooming sessions.
After all that time working with animals, Rowley is practically a “dog whisperer.”
However, it depends a lot on the dog’s personality and temperament.
“It takes time and patience and some you can work really well with and some never ‘get it,’” Rowley said.
“Dog grooming was featured on Mike Row’s show, “Dirty Jobs,” as one of the dirtiest jobs in America,” Rowley said. “There is a lot of hair and cleaning involved. You have a clean dog; I have laundry, kennels and a dirty shop to clean. The hair gets everywhere.”
“I think it is important to find a groomer that you and your dog like and can work with and then stay with them,” Rowley said. “The dogs will get used to the routine and be familiar with what is going on. The groomer will know your dog and be familiar with their personality, likes, dislikes and changes in their health. It is also advantageous when making appointments.”
“I ask a lot of questions when taking a new client. I will need to know what kind of dog (I am unable to groom very large dogs), how old is the dog, has it been groomed before and by whom. I need to know these things because I need to know how much time to book for and even if it is something that I can do. Grooming is very physically demanding. Every groomer is different and has a bit different style of grooming. It is rather an art with a very different medium.”
Rowley recommends getting your young dog in for the first grooming session at about four to five months old. That way the dog gets used to the process and the groomer. She recommends high-maintenance dogs, like Yorkies and Shih Tzus, get groomed every eight to 10 weeks.
