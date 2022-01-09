Ground beef recall includes Nevada stores

More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, including some distributed through Walmarts in Nevada.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday that Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. of Clackamas, Oregon, produced the meat on Dec. 20, 2021.

The products subject to recall are labeled with the establishment number “EST. 965.”

The issue was reported to inspectors after a retail package of ground beef was purchased and submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

Walmart’s recall includes stores in Elko and Winnemucca. Packages are labeled:

1-pound All Natural Ground Beef 90% lean, 10% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

1-pound All Natural Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

3-pound All Natural Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Kroger also issued a recall notice but only at its Fred Meyer outlets.

Albertsons also issued a recall notice for Signature Farms Ground Beef labeled: EST 965 USE OR FREEZE BY 01/11/2022.

Inspectors are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider,” stated USDA. “E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism.

"While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

