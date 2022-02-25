 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Groundbreaking for Elko temple announced

  • 0
Elko temple design

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released this artist rendering of a temple planned for construction in Elko.

 churchofjesuschrist.org

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking for the Elko Nevada Temple. The temple was announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, May 7. Elder Paul B. Pieper, North America Southwest Area President, will preside at the event.

The new temple will be located on a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. Plans call for a single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be the third temple in the state. The others are in Las Vegas and Reno. Nevada is home to nearly 185,000 Latter-day Saints in 350 congregations.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only. Media will be invited to attend. Additional details will be communicated as the date of the groundbreaking approaches.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.

People are also reading…

The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

Location of Elko temple
0 Comments
2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board OKs 16 buyouts

School board OKs 16 buyouts

A beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree starts at $42,016. The people receiving buyouts have salaries ranging from $66,239 to $94,902

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News