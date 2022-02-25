Groundbreaking for Elko temple announced

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking for the Elko Nevada Temple. The temple was announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, May 7. Elder Paul B. Pieper, North America Southwest Area President, will preside at the event.

The new temple will be located on a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. Plans call for a single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet.

The Elko Nevada Temple will be the third temple in the state. The others are in Las Vegas and Reno. Nevada is home to nearly 185,000 Latter-day Saints in 350 congregations.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only. Media will be invited to attend. Additional details will be communicated as the date of the groundbreaking approaches.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.

The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

