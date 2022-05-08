Groundbreaking marks start of work on Elko LDS temple

ELKO – A groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday marked the beginning of work on a structure of great significance to local and regional members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The addition of an Elko Temple is also a move praised by non-Mormon community leaders who view it as a sign of progress and prosperity.

According to LDS Communication Director Terri Clark, people from five counties attended as well as members of the church's headquarters.

Mayor Reece Keener said the structure will be the third temple built in Nevada. The other two are in Reno and Las Vegas.

He said the temple will add economic and spiritual importance to the community. He also suggested people who come to utilize and see the temple may use the Elko Regional Airport. which will help sustain its existence in the community.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for the Elko Temple on April 4, 2021, at the 191st Annual General Conference. Nevada is home to more than 184,000 Latter-day Saints and roughly 350 congregations.

“I am elated, yet humbled and grateful to see the rendering of the Elko Temple. It is wonderful to now replace what used to be an image in our minds with a distinct and lovely portrayal,” said Shawn K. Jones, president of the Latter-day Saint Elko East Stake. “We are blessed to live in this part of Nevada, and recognize that we stand on the shoulders of so many great and dedicated people who sacrificed much to make this area what it is today. I hope and pray that the coming Temple will add tremendous value for us all, no matter our beliefs or backgrounds.”

Elder Paul B. Pieper, President of North America Southwest Area, was the main speaker at the ceremony.

He said the temple is a building that will be dedicated to the Lord.

When construction is complete, the public will be invited to see the interior of the temple. After it is fully dedicated as a House of the Lord entry will only be allowed for members who are deemed worthy.

Members of the church will utilize the temple to make covenants, receive instructions, and perform sacred ceremonies, such as baptism for the dead, washing and anointing the endowment, and marriage sealings.

The temple will be constructed on a 5.2-acre property near the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. The structure will be 10,000 square feet.

