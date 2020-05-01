Guard delivers 57 boxes of PPE to Elko
Staff Sgt. Robert Pape and Senior Airman Stephanie Hirsch of the Nevada Air Guard deliver personal protective gear to Elko County on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

ELKO – Elko County received a large shipment of coronavirus supplies on Thursday, courtesy of the Nevada Air Guard.

Staff Sgt. Robert Pape and Senior Airman Stephanie Hirsch delivered 57 boxes of personal protective equipment.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Erick Studenicka said the contents included 100 N95 masks, 5,000 surgical masks, 200 face shields, 4,200 goggles and 6,000 pair gloves.

A good supply of PPE is necessary for communities to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elko County has had 15 confirmed cases of the virus, though only four remain active. One patient has died.

The state health department was reporting Friday that there have been 5,227 confirmed cases in Nevada, with 245 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

