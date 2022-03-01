Guess Who: Can you identify these notable Elkoans?

The son of a well-known Elkoan, this man was inspired to become a pilot after seeing the first airmail plane fly into Elko as a teenager. He was an airplane mechanic and motorcycle cop in California before returning home and taking up the family business, following in his father's footsteps who was highly respected law enforcement officer. Click here and here for the answers

This man moved from his native Michigan to join his uncle in the family business and ended up becoming one of Elko’s town fathers. He found the source of a typhoid outbreak, brought state-of-the-art medical equipment to Elko and petitioned the Legislature for the town’s first hospital. His son followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a surgeon, starting the first nursing school and initiating first responder training. Click here and here for the answers

A leader in the Basque community, this man immigrated to America and was employed as a sheepherder at 15 years old. He made Elko his home, opened the Elko Blacksmith Shop and organized the National Basque Festival. He even hosted a Basque-language radio show broadcast to area sheepherders. Click for answer

This couple dedicated their lives to Elko in multiple ways, leaving their mark on the community through service to healthcare and the performing arts. As a general practitioner, he helped form the Elko Clinic and was Chief of Staff at the old Elko General Hospital. She taught piano and was involved with the Elko Community Orchestra and Elko Community Concert Organization, with Elko’s largest auditorium dedicated in her name. Click here and here for the answers

This Elko County native who grew up in the ranching community never lost his love for the land. He became a lawyer and later an activist for land and water use rights here at home and throughout the West. Serving as a County Commissioner, he took his cause all the way to Washington D.C. to draw awareness to government land restrictions. Click for answer

Born in Texas, this woman called Elko her home for decades. Her talent for creating sculptures won her awards, and as an art teacher, she made many lifelong friends. She also organized the first incarnation of what is one of Elko’s most celebrated events dedicated to cowboy music, poetry and art. Click for answer

This man grew up on his family’s ranch, living the cowboy life. He would take his experiences on the range and weave them into poems and stories that enthralled audiences both locally and nationally. He was one of the organizers of the first National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and leaves audiences laughing each year. Click for answer

This man took his father’s casino business and changed the gaming business forever. His vision to bring in big name entertainers such as bandleaders, singers and comedians to perform at his casino drew tourists to Elko for many years. He also rubbed shoulders with Hollywood celebrities and his friendship with one of America’s top singers turned part-time rancher put more eyes on Elko. Click for answer

This woman was born into one of Elko’s most prominent families and married into another well-known family. She became involved in ranching, her sons’ school activities and then was elected to the Board of Regents. Today, a building at the Great Basin College campus is named for her. Click for answer

As a physician and medical researcher, this man has served his community for nearly sixty years. His research into dyslexia helped him co-write a book to help dyslexic children read. But he also has an artistic side to him, writing three musicals performed locally and painting watercolor and oil landscapes that have been on exhibit at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Click for answer

