H2Go Watersports to be closed for season

SPRING CREEK – Water recreation rentals are taking a hiatus this summer at the Spring Creek Marina.

H2Go Watersports will be on the Spring Creek Association board of directors’ agenda Wednesday regarding a request to suspend the company’s contract for one year due to unforeseen health issues affecting one of the business owners.

“One of the operators has some health concerns that will not allow him to operate and perform on the contract this year,” said association president and general manager Jessie Bahr. “The company is asking for a one-year reprieve or suspension of the contract while he deals with his health.”

The board of directors unanimously approved a contract to be renewed every five years for H2Go Watersports on July 22, 2020, that allowed the business to operate a non-motorized watercraft rental shop at the Marina with 10% of gross profit going to the SCA.

Before then, H2Go Watersports opened a watercraft shop at South Fork Reservoir that included motorized and non-motorized rentals, including Jet Skis and boats.

At the same time the SCA contract was approved, directors also agreed to the purchase of a 14 x 32 shed to be used for food and beverage concessions for $17,000 under the stipulation that H2Go make payments on the shed to the SCA. Electric, septic and water services were provided to H2Go for the shed.

In November, a request by H2Go to defer payments on the shed to October 2022 and October 2023 was denied by the Board, reverting full ownership of the building to the SCA.

It was noted at the Nov. 10 meeting that the business had made a gross proceeds payment of $1,000 to the SCA, according to the agreement between the parties.

Although the SCA recently advertised the return of H2Go Watersports, Bahr said they were notified soon after about the health issues and were “unsure of what H2Go will and will not be able to do” at the Marina going forward.

“H2Go has been a good partner with the SCA, bringing in watersports and additional recreation to the Marina,” Bahr added. “They are not operating this season and they need this time to concentrate on recovery and health to achieve complete remission from the disease that has affected them. Their privacy and recovery is most important right now.”

“We hope to see them back at the Marina soon,” she said.

On Wednesday the Board will consider next steps, including possibly operating a food truck or concessions at the Marina this summer “until H2Go is able to operate again next year,” Bahr said.

