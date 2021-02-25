Hairstylist reflects on stressful year

Frazier said she knows people are whispering behind her back and there are still lingering rumors, but it hasn't kept most of her loyal clients away. One female client, who asked not to be named, said she tried to schedule appointments over the past few months but found Reflections was not open.

"It was depressing because she does a great job. She's very clean," the woman said.

The situation “has been mentally and physically draining. I am sick due to the stress and anxiety from all of this. It's been horrible, and it's exhausting,” Frazier said.

"I feel like I'm getting beat down, and every time I try to get back up, I'm getting beat down again," she continued. “I am sure I’m not the only small business that feels this way.”

Her loyal customers have supported her and "have been the best."

"My customers are awesome. Most everybody that knows me knows what I've been through and knows that it takes just about everything that I've got to get through the day on a normal day."

Frazier said she wants the public to hear her side of the story, apart from the rumors circulating about her.

"I want people to know I'm not a bad person, and I wasn't trying to be disrespectful or anything like that to anybody. I have my beliefs; I stood up for what I believe in and I feel like we should all have the right to choose."

