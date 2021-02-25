Hairstylist reflects on stressful year

ELKO – It has been a long year for businesses affected by state-mandated closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For one business owner -- hairstylist Jennifer Frazier of Reflections -- the year has felt even longer as she has endured two shutdowns, a loss in revenue, and more stress in her life.
The second closure came after she was ordered to shut down for 15 days and pay a $2,100 fine to the Nevada State Cosmetology Board for violating face-covering policies and social distancing requirements enacted by the Board in response to COVID-19.
Reflections was one of two hair and nail establishments fined in Elko, according to the Cosmetology Board.
Frazier said wearing a mask made her unable to breathe as she worked on a client's hair and nails after reopening in May.
"It would make me almost pass out [to wear a mask]," she said, adding that she was reported frequently and being closely watched by Board inspectors.
Wearing any face covering or guard for a long time makes it difficult to concentrate on her work, Frazier said.
"When you're working, and you're doing an activity, and you're trying to breathe. There are still some times I would have to take it off for a minute," she explained.
But that's when she would get in trouble, she said.
"They would catch me whenever I took it off for a second. It was like they were standing out there constantly watching me. Calls were coming in about me not wearing a mask, or there's more than one person in here. Just random tattle-tale stuff."
Years ago, Frazier was injured in an accident that left her with brain trauma and post-traumatic stress syndrome. She switched from face masks to clear shields supported on the chin, allowing her to breathe more comfortably, but it didn't help much, she said.
"I have bad anxiety, and it makes me feel claustrophobic like I can't breathe. I also have PTSD," she said.
After reopening in May, Frazier received a complaint and notice of hearing from the Cosmetology Board regarding violations reported during an inspection on May 14. She stated she was being watched from the parking lot.
"I don't know who's reporting me. I just know that someone is constantly reporting me," Frazier said.
However, she has retained many of her customers. "For the majority, most people support me. They were happy they could still get services done."
In October, Frazier appeared before Administrative Law Judge J. Greiner for a hearing on Zoom, which "was a mess" because of her inability to hear the proceedings along with connectivity issues.
"I tried to tell them I couldn't hear anything, and then the judge was disconnected," she recalled. Unaware that it was a courtroom proceeding, she did not retain a lawyer.
On Jan. 11, the Cosmetology Board reviewed Frazier’s case, resulting in a $2,130.18 fine and a 15-day suspension, which ended on Feb. 3.
Over the past several months, the experience has been life-altering, Frazier said, and she feels like she has to watch over her shoulder.
"I've got people watching me quite a bit," she said. "I feel harassed, and I'm considering getting a lawyer now because of it."
She also questioned the state's reasoning to classify hair salons as "non-essential" businesses.
"We're an essential business," Frazier said. "It's taking care of yourself because some people can't wash their hair. When did hygiene become non-essential?"
Jennifer added she feels singled out because during the first shutdown last spring she collected signatures for "Fight for Nevada" to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak. She stated she "absolutely" feels her ordeal is due to her activism.
"I think it was because I wasn't scared to stand up for what I believe in, and I know that standing up for what you believe in sometimes comes at a price," she said. "But what's that price? What are people willing to pay for to fight for their freedom? And I was willing to stand up and fight for it."
Frazier said she knows people are whispering behind her back and there are still lingering rumors, but it hasn't kept most of her loyal clients away. One female client, who asked not to be named, said she tried to schedule appointments over the past few months but found Reflections was not open.
"It was depressing because she does a great job. She's very clean," the woman said.
The situation “has been mentally and physically draining. I am sick due to the stress and anxiety from all of this. It's been horrible, and it's exhausting,” Frazier said.
"I feel like I'm getting beat down, and every time I try to get back up, I'm getting beat down again," she continued. “I am sure I’m not the only small business that feels this way.”
Her loyal customers have supported her and "have been the best."
"My customers are awesome. Most everybody that knows me knows what I've been through and knows that it takes just about everything that I've got to get through the day on a normal day."
Frazier said she wants the public to hear her side of the story, apart from the rumors circulating about her.
"I want people to know I'm not a bad person, and I wasn't trying to be disrespectful or anything like that to anybody. I have my beliefs; I stood up for what I believe in and I feel like we should all have the right to choose."