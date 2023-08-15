At the recent national convention of the Oregon-California Trails Association in Gering, Nebraska, Helen Hankins of Spring Creek was elected vice-president.

Hankins, a native of Idaho, has been involved with national historic trails since the mid-1990s. Her initial involvement (1995-2007) was as the district manager for the Bureau of Land Management’s Elko office. During this period, she was the primary BLM official working with local stakeholders and the congressional delegation to make the dream of the California Trail Interpretive Center in Elko a reality. This involved significant work with the local leaders who conceived, promoted and obtained much of the funding for the project. She also worked internally with BLM staff and contractors in the design and construction of the center and its exhibits.

Subsequent to her retirement in 2013, Hankins has served as president of the California Trail Heritage Alliance which was originally established by the founders of the Trail Center to continue advocacy and support of it. In this role, she has worked with a board of directors that includes many OCTA members on education and trail preservation projects.

She has obtained permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the BLM Nevada State Office for MET mapping on the Hastings Cutoff. Hankins and her husband Mike Mauser have participated on several MET mapping crews in recent years.

She has overseen efforts to obtain marketing grants for the Trail Center which have totaled nearly a half million dollars in the last 10 years. Other grants submitted during her presidency have supported the purchase of five educational trunks containing replica pioneer tools and clothing for use in northern Nevada classrooms and at the Trail Center.

Additionally, infrastructure grants have been obtained to increase lighting in the Trail Center plaza and to install safety fencing and interpretive panels at the Elko Hot Hole. The latter was a favorite nooning stop for the emigrants.

Hankins has volunteered hundreds of hours at the Trail Center presenting programs to children and adults and has been a longtime participant at the annual Trail Days and Pioneer Christmas activities. She has provided support to John Winner and OCTA in the effort to establish a Conservation Easement at Gravelly Ford and part of the California Trail near Beowawe and to see the completion of a virtual tour. Most recently, CTHA has worked cooperatively with the City of Elko and the National Park Service to place directional signs for motorists pointing the way to the Hot Hole.

Hankins co-chaired the successful OCTA convention in Elko with Duane Jones in 2021, which included multiple bus tours, a hike on the Greenhorn, private vehicle tours, and many outstanding speakers.

She has served on the OCTA national board since 2018 and is a lifetime member of OCTA and member of the Legacy Society.

In her 42-year career with the BLM, Hankins worked as a geologist and later as a manager and leader in several western states, Alaska and Washington, D.C. She retired from the BLM in 2013 after serving as the BLM Colorado state director.

Hankins said, “I am looking forward to serving as vice-president of OCTA and working to promote education about the trail and the people who traveled it and preservation of the trail and the many historic diaries, journals, maps and other documents associated with it.”

Helen and her husband Mike who now reside near Elko, Nevada, have hosted 11 Rotary Youth Exchange students and raised two dogs and many cats. In addition to OCTA, Rotary and Toastmasters, Helen is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.