Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will open a store in Elko, and is preparing to hire up to 30 people.

Billed as “America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices,” the new store will be in the old C-A-L Ranch building on the east end of town and is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

The company said construction has already begun at the location using local workers and businesses from the Elko area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Elko for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Elko area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 25,000 Associates and more than 1,400 locations nationwide.

Forbes Magazine has recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large retail employers and “one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for three years in a row.” It has also named the company one of the top employers in terms of diversity, and a top employer for women. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Elko, NV”.

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father ’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,400 stores across the country, 25,000 associates and more than 75 million customers.

“Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools,” the company announced.