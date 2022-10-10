 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway

A rancher breaks up a stack of hay as it burns before sunrise Friday north of Elko.

 EFPD

ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway.

Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.

The land owner brought their heavy equipment over and assisted by breaking up the stack, according to Elko County Fire.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our community,” stated fire officials. “Big thanks to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and it’s deputies for suppressing the fire.”

Resources spent the weekend monitoring the fire for extension and growth.

