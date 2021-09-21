 Skip to main content
Haystack fire spreads to wildland south of Elko
Haystack fire spreads to wildland south of Elko

ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.

The blaze spread to wildlands and had burned one acre as of last report.

“Smoke will be likely visible for the next couple of days,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Fire activity has been light this month, as only about half a dozen blazes were reported in the Elko District. The smallest burned a tenth of an acre at Pilot Peak and the largest burned 6.6 acres west of River Ranch.

Watch for updates on this story at elkodaily.com.

